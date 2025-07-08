Julia Zemiro to host ABC true crime panel show ‘Crime Night!’ from Dreamchaser and Maverick Entertainment

Rockwiz and Great Australian Walks host Julia Zemiro will return to the ABC to front a new true-crime panel show that blends criminology and comedy.

Produced by Dreamchaser and Maverick Entertainment, Crime Night! features a panel of criminologists and comedians dissecting famous cases, before using the science behind the crimes to examine other aspects of life.

Zemiro is executive producing for Maverick alongside David Forster and Frank Bruzzese, with Carl Fennessy and Monique Keller executive producing for Deamchaser. ABC executive producer Michiko Smith and ABC head of entertainment, Rachel Millar are also part of the creative team.

Filming will begin in early August in Melbourne.

Zemiro, who previously hosted the long-running documentary series Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery on the ABC, said she was excited to be back at the broadcaster, steering a panel show about modern-day criminology.

“Excellent criminologists and brainy comedians?” she said

“Check! One very engaged host? That’s me! Yes Check!

“This new team of writers and producers is a breath of fresh air to work with, as we delve into the science behind the crimes. The how, the what, and the why. The curious, the serious,s and ultimately very human side of crime.”

Fennessy and Keller said in a statement they were pleased for Crime Night! to be the first commission under Maverick Entertainment and Dreamchaser’s producing partnership.

“We’re thrilled to be launching this brand-new comedy true-crime panel show in partnership with the ABC,” they said.

“The combined talents of executive producers David Forster, Frank Bruzzese, and Julia Zemiro are exceptional, working alongside a brilliant panel of criminologists and comedians to examine the fascinating real-life cases we’re all obsessed with in the funniest possible way.”

ABC head of entertainment Rachel Millar described Crime Night! as a show that would “make your spine tingle with intrigue, whilst making you laugh at the same time.”

“Australians can’t get enough of true crime, and we’re excited to join forces with Dreamchaser and Maverick to bring this innovative and original format to ABC screens,” she said.

“For anyone who loves bingeing the latest true crime podcast or playing detective in the group chat, this is the show for you.

Crime Night! will air later this year on ABC TV and ABC iview. Click here to be part of the studio audience.