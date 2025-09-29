‘Just Jump’ (Trailer)

Tasmanian filmmaker Alison Stanton-Cook’s independently produced vertical comedy Just Jump lands online today.

The series follows Sophie, a 45-year-old on her first date since divorce, and Clinton, an 18-year-old on his first date ever. Unfolding in real-time with sharp dialogue and the wry observations of an ever-curious waiter, it reimagines the rom-com for the social-first era.

The project was created and directed by Stanton-Cook, who has previously directed shorts ROE (Running on Empty) and He Was a Good Man, with Notorious Films and Lambert Studio.

The 10-part series was shot over four months with a cast drawn from Stanton-Cook’s acting classes including Hamish Chilcott, Fiona Loakman and Joseph Mione. It was shot entirely vertically on Sony a7s3 cameras by David Ortiz, with developmental production by Alyce Adams. The project is independently funded through Alison’s own investment and crowdfunding.

The first episode Just Jump premieres on the show’s Instagram and TikTok accounts today (September 29) at 6pm AEST, with two new episodes dropping each week.