‘Ka Whawhai Tonu’ (Trailer)

Mike Jonathan’s Ka Whawhai Tonu tells the story of a pivotal battle in the first New Zealand land wars in the Waikato region between Māori and the Colonial forces.

This heroic conflict is told through the eyes of two young teenagers forced to take control of their own destiny amidst the chaos of the battle and their escape.

Many of the people involved in this movie were direct descendants of the survivors, including Jonathan, writer Tim Worrall, and actor Temeura Morrison. The cast also features Cliff Curtis, Miriam Smith, and Jason Flemyng.

Having had its Australian premiere at last month’s Sydney Film Festival, Ka Whawhai Tonu will be released in cinemas on August 1 via Transmission Films.