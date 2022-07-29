Only a select few actors can lay claim to appearing in both the Marvel and DC universes.

Fourteen-year-old Kaan Guldur can now count himself among them, after backing up his appearance as young Arthur in 2018’s Aquaman with the role of Wolfboy in Taika Waititi’s newly-released Thor: Love and Thunder.

In order to play one of the Asgardian children kidnapped by Gorr the God Butcher in the fourth instalment of the Thor franchise, the teenager was required to spend three hours in hair and make-up for each day he was on set throughout last year’s shoot at Fox Studios.

He told IF there was no shortage of fun to be had once he was in character.

“What you see of Taika in the film is what he is like in real life — he’s the funniest guy,” he said.

“He just loves his work and you can really see that when you watch the films he creates.

“He made so many jokes with Chris Hemsworth behind the scenes and the way they just bounced off each other was so amazing to watch.”

Prior to joining Thor: Love and Thunder, Guldur was working under another prominent Australasian director in George Miller, for whom he took on the role of young Murad IV, Sultan of the Ottoman Empire, in the upcoming Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Also filmed in Sydney, the film stars Tilda Swinton as Dr Alithea Binnie, a content academic and creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom, while sharing stories from his past.

Guldur described Miller as a “genius” with an “incredible eye for detail”.

“George Miller is one of the greatest people I’ve ever worked with,” he said.

Kaan Guldur rehearsing with a script.

“He’s an icon in the film industry and I’m so blessed that I could work with him and be featured in one of his films.

“My dad and I love the Mad Max franchise and he is my dad’s favourite director.”

It’s yet another highlight in the short but substantial career of the Sydney-based Guldur, who signed to an agency after attending a hip hop workshop at his dance studio when he was only four years old.

His first on-screen appearance was in an OPSM commercial soon after, an experience he credits with igniting a passion for the filming process.

“I fell in love with the atmosphere on set and being amongst the cast and crew,” he said.

“I also love learning from directors and seeing how they create whatever project they are working on.”

After appearing in a string of commercials, Guldur landed the role of Toby in Alex Ryan’s 2017 short Red Ink before moving on to feature films such as The Lego Ninjago Movie and Aquaman, as well as series, Fighting Season and Preacher.

While there has been no shortage of big-name co-stars for him to learn from, the young actor identified working with Jackie Chan on The Lego Ninjago Movie as one of his more memorable experiences.

“He was the greatest mentor I’ve ever had on set,” he said.

“He sat next to me, showed me unreleased movies and told me quotes.

“One day, he said, ‘Little master, where are your feet?’ and I said, ‘On the ground uncle master Jackie’, to which he responded, ‘That’s where they should stay; you always have to be humble’, which I think will stick with me until my last breath.”

Guldur will also be seen soon in Benjamin Millepied’s musical drama Carmen, alongside Elsa Pataky and Paul Mescal, to be released later this year.