‘Kangaroo Island’ (Trailer)

Timothy David’s feature debut, Kangaroo Island, starring Rebecca Breeds and Erik Thomson, will land in cinemas August 21 via Maslow Entertainment.

Breeds stars as Lou Wells, who has hit rock bottom after a promising start to her Hollywood career. Now broke and aimless, she reluctantly accepts a plane ticket from her estranged father, Rory (Thomson) to return home to South Australia’s ruggedly beautiful Kangaroo Island.

As years of unresolved tension start to resurface, the reunion turns even more complicated when Lou and her sister Freya (Adelaide Clemens) learn about Rory’s secret. Joel Jackson also stars.

Kangaroo Island was written by Sally Gifford, and is produced by Peter Hanlon, Bettina Hamilton, Daniel Rosenberg, and David.

The creative team also included production designer David Ockenden, DOP Ian McCarrroll, costume designer Anita Seiler, composer Ariel Marx and hair and make-up designer Marie-Lyne Morant. David edited the film with Jamie Rusiti.

Kangaroo Island premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival last year as the closing night film.