‘Kangaroo’ (Trailer)

Kangaroo – set to be released across Australasia on September 18 – is the first feature film from the Australian production arm of STUDIOCANAL and is produced in partnership with Bunya Productions and Brindle Films.

It is a heart-warming family comedy about ex TV personality, Chris Masterman, who becomes stranded in an Outback town outside Alice Springs. There, he teams up with 12-year-old Indigenous girl Charlie. The pair form an unlikely friendship and work together to rescue and rehabilitate orphaned joeys in the remote but stunning Outback community – an endeavour that proves to be life-changing for them both.

Kangaroo is inspired by the life of Chris ‘Brolga’ Barns, founder of The Kangaroo Sanctuary, Alice Springs. The film is set and filmed on location in Alice Springs on Arrernte Country and Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach on the traditional land and waters of the Bidjigal, Birrabirragal and Gadigal Peoples.

Directed by: Kate Woods

Written by: Harry Cripps

Additional writing: Melinda Marchetta

Additional material: Danielle MacLean, Peta-Lee Cole-Manolis

Produced by: David Jowsey, Greer Simpkin, Rachel Clements, Trisha Morton-Thomas, Angela Littlejohn

Executive producers: Anna Marsh, Elizabeth Trotman, Marcus Gillezeau, Aaron Ensweiler, Louise Smith, Marian Macgown

Distributor: STUDIOCANAL Pty Ltd

International sales: STUDIOCANAL International