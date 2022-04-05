The Federal Government has appointed media lawyer Katrina Rathie to the SBS board as a non-executive director, replacing Sally Walker whose term concluded last month.

Rathie presently is a non-executive director on a range of boards across the education, sport, and charitable sectors, including NSW Rugby Union, Cranbrook School, and the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

A member of the advisory board of Media Diversity Australia, she has 35 years’ experience as an adviser to companies in the media industry, including broadcasting, digital media, and digital technologies.

Rathie was also partner in charge at law firm King & Wood Mallesons for seven years, where she was a sector leader of the firm’s media and entertainment practice.

Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts Paul Fletcher said the five-year appointment would strengthen the already diverse skills available to SBS’s leadership team.”

“I thank Professor Walker for her service as a member on the board,” he said.

“I congratulate Ms Rathie on her appointment and look forward to seeing the valuable contribution she will make to the SBS Board.”

Rathie joins fellow non-executive directors Dorothy (Dot) West, Nyunggai Warren Mundine, William (Bill) Lenehan, Peeyush Gupta, and Vic Alhadeff on the board, as well as chair George Savvides, deputy chair Christine Zeitz, and SBS managing director James Taylor.