Katrine Elliott awarded 2024 Natalie Miller Fellowship

Art Screen Events founder Katrine Elliott is the recipient of this year’s Natalie Miller Fellowship (NMF), announced as part of the Australian International Movie Convention (AIMC) on the Gold Coast yesterday.

Elliott spent over 20 years as the general manager of Cmax Cinemas, where she curated a diverse selection of Hollywood blockbusters, indie titles, and alternate content. Towards the end of 2020, she founded Art Screen Events, an organisation that presents local and international fine-art films, Australian films and documentaries, film festivals, and special theatrical and concert events throughout Tasmania. Elliott also serves on the board of Independent Cinemas Australia (ICA), is a member of the Screen Tasmania Expert Advisory Group, and has experience programming for the Brisbane International Film Festival.

She plans to use the $20,000 grant to travel to the UK to study the best industry practices and share strategies to boost the success of the Australian cinema experience with the local industry through collaborations with organisations such as ICA, AIMC, and the Australian Feature Film Forum. Her research will focus on innovative strategies beyond traditional advertising to entice audiences and create dynamic cinema experiences, focusing on grassroots efforts and cinema offerings for audiences in regional and remote areas.

“This prestigious Fellowship is a significant opportunity for me to further my passion for independent films and alternative content and expand my knowledge by learning best practices from international exhibitors and industry professionals,” Elliott said

“I am grateful for the support of the NMF in my journey to contribute to the cinema landscape in Australia.

“I look forward to utilising this incredible opportunity to strengthen connections within the industry and inspire others, especially women in regional areas, to pursue their careers while supporting their local communities.”

Speaking on behalf of the independent final selection panel, Joel Pearlman said Elliott’s proposal to develop unique and innovative practices for bringing independent film and alternative content to market was timely for the industry.

“The Natalie Miller Fellowship is an important and critical part of the Australian film and cinema landscape – it’s unique work – finding and developing female leaders of our industry – has already developed a number of leading practitioners across exhibition, distribution, and production,’ he said.

“This year’s successful candidate – Katrine Elliott – was chosen from a rich field. She is an exciting choice for the NMF and for the industry as a whole.”

As part of last night’s announcement, Universal Pictures revealed it had come on board as Principal Sponsor of the Fellowship, providing $15,000 cash per year for two years to support the not-for-profit initiative.

Established in 2011 to recognise the unique contribution of screen industry pioneer Natalie Miller, the Fellowship is open to established women working in the Australian screen industry and provides financial assistance to pursue professional development in their fields through attachments, internships, secondments, travel, and other means in order to reach their full leadership potential.

Elliott is the 13th recipient of the fellowship.