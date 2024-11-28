Kevin & Co appoints Joanne Law commercial development director

New Zealand comedy-focused production company Kevin & Co has added unscripted development and sales executive Joanne Law as its commercial development director.

Law joins the company from Warner Bros International NZ, where she led the unscripted development and format sales.

During that time, she was involved in the acquisition, development, and sale of numerous television shows including The Great Kiwi Bake Off, The Masked Singer, Glow Up, Couples Therapy, First Dates, New Zealand’s Most Endangered Species, Passengers, The Bachelorette and Married at First Sight.

She also developed and sold original unscripted work, including My Dream Green Home, High Country Farm, My Family Mystery, BossBabes, 60 Seconds, Heaven & Hell – The Centrepoint Story, The Black Ferns – Wāhine Toa, and Escaping Utopia.

Law, whose career has also included stints at Mediaworks NZ, Eyeworks NZ, and Mix Media consulting, said she was excited to help bring “boldly original stories to audiences worldwide” as part of the Kevin & Co team.

She said that she was excited to join the team whose reputation is known globally.

“My goal is to help develop and build on the company’s successes, with a focus on growing the unscripted slate and deliver more of what Kevin & Co do best,” she said.

“Their recent commissions in Australia forTaskmaster and Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont-Spelling Bee show that this company is here to stay.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Kevin & Co team to connect with buyers and investors in New Zealand and globally.”

With a focus on comedic content, Kevin & Co has produced over 190 hours of television since its establishment in 2018 and has been recognised multiple times at the New Zealand Television Awards.

In a statement Kevin & Co managing director Cam Bakker and executive producer Bronwynn Bakker said Law brought an extensive knowledge of local and international markets to the company.

“We feel very grateful to have Joanne join the team, and look forward to creating new pathways together to develop and finance local content,” they said.