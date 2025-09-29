Kiah Roache-Turner rounds up ‘Dogs of War’ with Daniel Webber, Bart Edwards, Masha Basman

Writer/director Kiah Roache-Turner will delve back into WWII history with a new feature film due to start production early next year across Australia and Bulgaria.

After following a group of young servicemen adrift in the Timor Sea after a Japanese airstrike for Beast of War, Roache-Turner will turn his attention to a crack squad of British commandos that venture into a Nazi-infested forest in the depths of Winter on the Eastern Front for Dogs of War.

Tasked with delivering a vital secret weapon that promises to change the course of history to their allies, the soldiers soon discover that what lurks in the forest is far more terrifying than your average Nazi.

Forming an uneasy alliance with their sworn enemy and joining forces with legendary Soviet sniper Lady Death, to be played by Masha Basman, survival quickly becomes the only victory for the embattled heroes of the real-life inspired story.

Joining Basman in the cast are Daniel Webber, Bart Edwards, Robert Maaser, Jake Ryan, Josh McConville, CJ Bloomfield, and Sam Parsonson.

Principal photography is due to start in Q1 next year, with filming primarily taking place in the Lismore region, within the NSW Northern Rivers, as well as a small shoot in the mountains of Sofia, Bulgaria.

Roache-Turner, who wrote the script, said he wanted to explore a different corner of WW2 storytelling, bringing together real historical figures and high-concept genre elements.

“I have always been fascinated with crack sniper Lady Death and her story, which has become such a mythical part of WW2 folklore,” he said.

“I know that her desperate fight to protect her country more than 80 years ago has a contemporary resonance that today’s audiences will respond to.”

Kiah Roache-Turner.

Architect has launched worldwide sales for the project ahead of November’s AFM, with Architect’s Calum Gray and Max Pirkis executive producing alongside Todd Brown.

Blake Northfield and Michelle Krumm are producing for Bronte Studios, which will also handle ANZ and North American sales.

Roache-Turner will reunite with other previous collaborators, including cinematographer Mark Wareham, costume designer Tracey Rose Sparke, and production designer Esther Rosenberg, with David Hirschfelder serving as composer

Virtual art department specialists ModelFarm, who worked on the virtual production for Beast of War, will lead the film’s visual effects team, working with Resin.

In a statement, Northfield and Krumm said the international marketplace was “knocking down the door” for Roache-Turner’s next feature, following Beast of War.

“We pride ourselves on pushing boundaries and creating original stories, specifically produced for the international market,” they said.

“Introducing Masha Bashman is something we are all very excited about. She’s an incredible talent and we’re proud to again be producing another film led by a female action star. We’ve been wanting to work with Daniel Webber for a long time, so we’re thrilled that he’s come on board.”