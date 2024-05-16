‘Kid Snow’ (Trailer)

Paul Goldman’s Kid Snow stars Billy Howle as a washed-up Irish boxer who receives a chance for redemption in the form of a rematch against the man he fought a decade prior, on a night that changed his life forever. When he meets single mother Sunny (Phoebe Tonkin), he is forced to contemplate a future beyond boxing.

Set in the 1970s, the film explores not only the relationships of the titular character but also the legacy of boxing tents, in which professional tent fighters faced off against local challengers. Tom Bateman rounds out the main cast as Kid Snow’s brother, while Mark Coles Smith, Tasma Walton, Hunter Page-Lochard, Shaka Cook, and Robert Taylor also feature.

The film is based on a story by John Brumpton, who wrote the screenplay with Stephen Cleary, Phillip Gwynne, Shane Danielsen, and Goldman.

A Unicorn Films, Immaculate Conception, and Wynn Media production, Kid Snow is produced by Lizzette Atkins, Megan Wynn, and Bruno Charlesworth, with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screenwest, Lotterywest and the Western Australian Screen Fund.

It was Financed in association with VicScreen with support from Soundfirm and the Goldfields-Esperance Development Commission. French-based sales agent Elle Driver is managing international sales.

Kid Snow will have its world premiere at the Sydney Film Festival on June 11 at the State Theatre ahead of a national cinema release on August 15 via Madman Entertainment.