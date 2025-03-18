Kiwi comedy ‘Step Dave’ to be remade in Malaysia

New Zealand’s Step Dave is set for yet another international remake, this time a Mandarin-language version in Malaysia.

Distributor All3Media International inked the script format deal with content and entertainment company Astro, with the 10-part series due to air later this year, produced in collaboration with production company phoSumpro.

Step Dave centres on a carefree 24-year-old bartender whose life is turned upside down when he falls for a sophisticated 39-year-old mother of three.

Originally produced by South Pacific Pictures for TV2 in New Zealand in 2014, the Malaysian version marks the fifth international iteration. Other territory remakes include Greece, Hungary, Poland and Ukraine, while a US version was put into development by NBC back in 2017.

Kate McDermott was the creator of the Kiwi original, which was cancelled after two seasons. Jono Kenyon and Sia Trokenheim led the cast.

“Astro has been a fantastic partner, and following the success of the Malaysian adaptation of [British series] Liar, we are thrilled to be working with them again on Step Dave, a dynamic new romantic comedy. Their commitment to remarkable storytelling and groundbreaking content makes Astro the perfect platform to bring this universally relatable and heartwarming comedy to life,” said All3Media International sales manager Amanda Pe.

“We are delighted to also collaborate with the talented team at phoSumpro, Yin (producer) and Mai (director) whose expertise in crafting compelling local adaptations shines through in this comedy drama. We believe Step Dave will resonate strongly with Astro’s audience, and we look forward to continuing our partnership on more projects.”

Astro director, content, Agnes Rozario said Step Dave was a “fresh story of love unencumbered by age or convention which is more relevant in our world today.”

“This collaboration is a reflection of our commitment to delivering exceptional storytelling, underpinned by rich characters coupled with high production values and featuring top tier Malaysian talent in order to elevate the entertainment experience and engagement for our audience.”