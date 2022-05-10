NITV head of commissioning and programming Kyas Hepworth has been appointed head of Screen NSW, filling the vacancy left by Grainne Brunsdon earlier this year.

In her new role, Hepworth will be responsible for leading the state’s film and production strategy and advancing NSW’s position as a screen and post-production destination.

During her time at NITV, the screen and arts executive worked across factual, scripted, and children’s programming to develop stories that championed inclusive storytelling and under-represented voices.

She said she would continue to support screen stories and practitioners while promoting the state as an attractive destination for all productions in her new position.

“I am incredibly excited to start my new role with Screen NSW to continue the incredible work of the many who have come before me cementing NSW as a global leader for screen creatives and production,” she said.

In welcoming Hepworth’s appointment, NSW Arts Minister Ben Franklin said the hire ushered in a fresh approach to support and promote arts, screen, and culture in NSW.

“The NSW screen industry clearly leads the nation with over 1,500 screen production businesses employing 9,600 people and generating an annual income of more than $1.6 billion,” he said.

“Ms Hepworth’s appointment will see us further cement this position while attracting new local and international blockbusters.”

Kyas Hepworth will commence the role from July, taking over from Brunsdon, who joined Screen Australia in March.