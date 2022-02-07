Kylie Mascord has been appointed head of development and production at Alien TV producer POP Family Entertainment.

Mascord joins from Ambience Entertainment, where she oversaw all programs, development and management of the slate.

Her credits include producer and story producer on series Drop Dead Weird, associate producer on features Interceptor and Storm Boy, and line producer on the Steve Jaggi Company’s Sit, Stay, Love and Dive Club. Most recently, Mascord was line producer on NITV’s Barrumbi Kids.

POP Family Entertainment CEO Carmel Travers said Mascord was joining the Sydney-based company, which has traditionally focused on children’s and family content, as looked to expand and grow its slate.

The business has recently launched a scripted division, POP Fiction Entertainment, and has diverse slate of projects in various stages of development and production including the feature The First Casualty, penned by Peter Duncan and based on journalist Peter Greste’s harrowing memoir, an upcoming CGI feature film and a 26 episode animated series.

“A seasoned producer, Kylie brings many years’ experience across a range of industry sectors from talent representation through to script development and production,” Travers said.

Mascord said: “Throughout my career I have been drawn to inclusive and engaging storytelling that speaks to everyone. I am so excited to be continuing that journey with Carmel and the incredibly talented team at POP Family Entertainment.”