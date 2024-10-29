‘Laid’ (Teaser)

Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna’s adaptation of Australian comedy series Laid stars Stephanie Hsu as a woman who finds out her former lovers are dying in unusual ways and must go back through her sex timeline to confront her past in order to move forward.

The cast includes Zosia Mamet, Michael Angarano, Tommy Martinez, Andre Hyland, Olivia Holt, David Denman, Finneas O’Connell, Chloe Fineman, Ettore “Big E” Ewen and John Early.

Executive producing with Khan and McKenna are Hsu, Fierce Baby Productions’ Jennifer Carreras, Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox, and Marieke Hardy, Kirsty Fisher, and Liz Watts. All3Media International is also an executive producer for the Universal Television series.

Hardy and Fisher created the original black comedy, which starred Alison Bell and first screened on the ABC in 2011.

Laid will premiere December 19 on Binge.