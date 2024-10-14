Lantern Pictures inks first-look deal with Fremantle Australia

Newly formed production company Lantern Pictures has signed a multi-year first-look partnership with Fremantle Australia.

Founded by writer and producer Sarah Lambert, director Jane Manning, and television executive Andrew Lambert, Lantern Pictures aims to tell bold, female-focused stories while employing the showrunner-driven production model more commonly seen in the US.

When launching the Sydney-based venture in March, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart and Lambs of God writer told IF that Lantern had 10 projects in early-stage development, including three international co-productions, and was keen to focus on returnable series, as well as highlight the documentary experience of Manning.

In a statement, she said the deal with Fremantle Australia would provided Lantern’s slate with “rich opportunities”.

“Lantern Pictures is thrilled to be aligning with Fremantle as part of their commitment to great storytellers and producing premium drama for both here and overseas,” she said.

Fremantle head of scripted Carly Heaton

“Being nurtured within the same dynamic creative enclave that Fremantle is building globally, alongside the excellent Australian team, is immensely exciting.”

Fremantle head of scripted Carly Heaton said the partnership felt “natural and right”.

“I am excited to see what we can create together as I’m a huge admirer of Sarah’s work and have wanted to collaborate with her for a long time,” she said.

“Her love of story and her passion for character-driven narrative is unsurpassed.”

Fremantle Australia CEO Greg Woods said the deal was aligned with the company’s goal to provide the market with “compelling content that reaches a wide range of audiences here in Australia with international appeal”.

“Creative relationships are key to Fremantle’s success both here and around the world and we are pleased to partner with the team at Lantern,” he said.

The deal comes as Fremantle prepares to begin shooting series three of the worldwide hit Netflix

series Heartbreak High, having wrapped a second season of the ABC series Bay of Fires alongside partners Archipelago Productions, as well as a third series of Rock Island Mysteries for Nickelodeon.