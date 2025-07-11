Laowa adds PL mount for 10mm T2.9 Zero-D VV cine lens

Venus Optic’s Laowa has announced the addition of a PL mount option for the Laowa 10mm T2.9 Zero-D VV cine lens.

The addition of the PL mount complements the lenses existing ARRI LPL, Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and L mount options.

Laowa first announced the lens back in March alongside three other wide-angle cine lenses.

The 10mm T2.9 Zero-D VV Cine lens is the widest rectilinear full-frame lens, delivering a 130.3° diagonal angle of view. With a Ø46.31mm image circle, it fully covers Vista Vision sensors. It has a close focusing distance of 12 cm, includes a 113° focus throw for precise focus control, a 0.8M mod gear for pairing with industry-standard focus motors, and a 77mm filter thread for easy attachment of ND, polariser, or UV filters.

The lens has been designed to be portable, weighing just 640g, making it a practical choice for gimbals, drones, or handheld rigs.









