Laowa debuts Probe Zoom lens

Laowa launched its Probe Zoom lens to market at this week’s NAB Show, with two focal lengths available: 15-24mm T8 and 15-35mm T12.

The lens has four interchangeable front modules including: Direct View, Periscope, 35° View and 90° view. The 90-degree module has a 360° rotation mechanism.

The lens has a 110.5° angle of view and a 2.3x zoom range, while its 40cm waterproof tubular design aims to allow filmmaker to capture deep, hard-to-reach subjects.

With a maximum T8 aperture, 15mm ultra-wide perspective, up to 2.3x magnification, and a waterproof barrel, the lens is designed for extreme close-ups (as close as 5mm), low-light conditions, and underwater filming.

Key Features: