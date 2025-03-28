Laowa introduces four wide-angle Vista Vision lenses

Laowa has launched four wide-angle cine lenses designed to cover Vista Vision camera sensors: the 9mm T5.8 VV Cine, 10mm T2.9 Zero-D VV Cine, 12mm T2.9 Lite Zero-D VV Cine, and 14mm T2.6 Zero-D VV Cine.

The Laowa 9mm T5.8, a rectilinear full-frame lens, has a 134.8° angle of view (AoV), while the 10mm T2.9 has a “Zero-Distortion” feature, offering a 130.3° AoV. The 12mm T2.9 and 14mm T2.6 further extend the wide-angle line up with AOVs of 122° and 117.8°, providing ultra-wide perspectives to suit diverse shooting scenarios.

Weighing just 520–640g, these lenses are designed to be lightweight and versatile, ideal for range of shooting setups, including gimbals, drones, handheld rigs, and other stabilising equipment.

In terms of close focusing distances, the 9mm T5.8 and 10mm T2.9 can focus as close as 12 cm, while the 12mm T2.9 achieves 14 cm, and the 14mm T2.6 reaches 20 cm.

The 10mm T2.9, 12mm T2.9, and 14mm T2.6 lenses have the ability to place 77mm screw-in filters, such as ND, polarizer, or UV filters, directly onto the lens without the need for additional filter holders or matte boxes.

The lenses are available in multiple mount options:

9mm T5.8: ARRI PL, Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, L mount

10mm T2.9: ARRI LPL, Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, L mount

12mm T2.9: ARRI PL, Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, L mount

14mm T2.6: ARRI PL, Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Canon EF, L mount



The New 12mm T2.9 Lite Zero-D VV Cine is optimised for the latest cameras, and improved in chromatic aberration and sharpness. It is also lighter and more compact, making it compatible with DJI Ronin 4D, and smaller filters are needed.

However, the PL mount of the new 12mm T2.9 protrudes further toward the sensors which limits the usage of certain cameras and filters. Users may need to check rear clearance to ensure compatibility with specific cameras or adaptors.