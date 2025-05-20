ADVERTISEMENT

Laowa introduces wide angle macro lens for full frame sensors

Technology
Venus Optics’ Laowa has introduced a new wide-angle macro lens – the 15mm f/4.5 lens with a 0.5x magnification ratio and minimum focusing distance of 12.9cm.

The combination of wide perspective and macro capability aims to provides creatives with a different creative possibilities. The optical design is also optimized with excellent distortion control, while the lens is crafted to be lightweight and compact.

Key features:

  • Ultra-wide 15mm Perspective
  • 0.5x Magnification Ratio (Close Focusing at 12.9cm) 
  • Excellent Distortion Control 
  • Compact & Lightweight Design (0.68lb/308g) 
  • Auto Aperture Available for E/Z/EF Mount
  • 10-point Sunstar
  • Well-built Lens Housing
    • Removable Lens Hood 
    • 62mm Filter Thread 
    • Multiple mount options: EF/ F/ E / Z / RF / L mount