Laowa introduces wide angle macro lens for full frame sensors

Venus Optics’ Laowa has introduced a new wide-angle macro lens – the 15mm f/4.5 lens with a 0.5x magnification ratio and minimum focusing distance of 12.9cm.
The combination of wide perspective and macro capability aims to provides creatives with a different creative possibilities. The optical design is also optimized with excellent distortion control, while the lens is crafted to be lightweight and compact.
Key features:
- Ultra-wide 15mm Perspective
- 0.5x Magnification Ratio (Close Focusing at 12.9cm)
- Excellent Distortion Control
- Compact & Lightweight Design (0.68lb/308g)
- Auto Aperture Available for E/Z/EF Mount
- 10-point Sunstar
- Well-built Lens Housing
- Removable Lens Hood
- 62mm Filter Thread
- Multiple mount options: EF/ F/ E / Z / RF / L mount