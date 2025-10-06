Laowa unveils Sunlight 2x FF anamorphic zoom series

Venus Optics has launched the Laowa Sunlight 2x FF anamorphic zoom series, covering 40-80mm and 70-135mm focal lengths.

The lenses achieve their 2x anamorphic character through a front anamorphic design, while remaining compact and lightweight.

The Sunlight series features a constant T4.5 aperture, parfocal design, low focus breathing, and close minimum focusing distances of 0.61m (40–80mm) and 0.78m (70–135mm). They offer four selectable cinematic flare options (amber, blue, silver, clear), organic focus roll-off, and oval bokeh.

The lenses come in ergonomic cine housings with 77mm filter threads, 0.8 Mod gears, dual-scale focus markings, and back focus adjustment. The default mount is ARRI PL, with optional Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, and L mounts.

Pricing is $US5,999 for a single lens (40-80mm/70-135mm) and $10,999 for a 2-lens set. Interchangeable bayonets for mirrorless cameras (Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, L mount) are available for purchase priced at$US50 each.

Specifications