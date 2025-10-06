ADVERTISEMENT

Laowa unveils Sunlight 2x FF anamorphic zoom series

·
Technology
·
Laowa Sunlight series.

Venus Optics has launched the Laowa Sunlight 2x FF anamorphic zoom series, covering 40-80mm and 70-135mm focal lengths.

The lenses achieve their 2x anamorphic character through a front anamorphic design, while remaining compact and lightweight.

The Sunlight series features a constant T4.5 aperture, parfocal design, low focus breathing, and close minimum focusing distances of 0.61m (40–80mm) and 0.78m (70–135mm). They offer four selectable cinematic flare options (amber, blue, silver, clear), organic focus roll-off, and oval bokeh.

The lenses come in ergonomic cine housings with 77mm filter threads, 0.8 Mod gears, dual-scale focus markings, and back focus adjustment. The default mount is ARRI PL, with optional Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, and L mounts.

Pricing is $US5,999 for a single lens (40-80mm/70-135mm) and $10,999 for a 2-lens set. Interchangeable bayonets for mirrorless cameras (Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, L mount) are available for purchase priced at$US50 each.

Specifications

Series NameLaowa Sunlight 2X FF Anamorphic Zoom Series
Focal Length40-80mm70-135mm
FormatFull FrameFull Frame
Aperture RangeT4.5 –T22T4.5 –T22
Angle of View71.5°×33.4°～39.6°×17.1°44.7°×19.5°～24.1°×10.2°
Squeeze Ratio2X2X
Lens Structure23 elements in 15 groups22 elements in 14 groups
Aperture Blades10 blades10 blades
Flange DistancePL=52mm PL=52mm 
Focus Throw305°302°
Aperture Throw32.7°32.7°
Zoom Throw100°100°
Focus IndicatorMetric & Imperial (Dual Scale)Metric & Imperial (Dual Scale)
Min.Focusing Distance0.61m / 2ft0.78m / 2ft7in
In-focus Driving ModeManual (MF)Manual (MF)
Gear Mod0.8 Mod0.8 Mod
Filter Thread DiameterØ77mmØ77mm
Front DiameterØ105mmØ105mm
Dimension~Ø110.4mm*242mm~Ø110.4mm*242mm
Weight~2.8kg~2.6kg
Flare OptionAmber/Blue/Silver/ClearAmber/Blue/Silver/Clear
MountArri PL (Optional Bayonet : Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, L mount)
*No EF mount Bayonet option available		Arri PL (Optional Bayonet: Sony E, Canon RF, NIkon Z, L mount)*No EF mount Bayonet option available