Laowa unveils two shift cine lenses

Technology
Laowa has added to its cine lens lineup with the Laowa 15mm T4.8 Zero-D Shift Cine and the Laowa 20mm T4.1 Zero-D Shift Cine, which both offer a ±11mm shift capability for full-frame sensors (±9mm for Vista Vision sensors).

The lenses are designed to enable filmmakers to correct perspectives and converging lines without tilting the camera body, and maintain straight, distortion-free scenes of architecture and interiors.

Before ShiftAfter Shift

The lenses’ image circle is 65.2 mm to accommodate the shift function, and it fits formats such as the RED V-Raptor 8K Vista Vision 17:9, Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65 and ARRI Alexa 65. Both lenses are designed with interchangeable mounts, including EF, RF, E, Z, and L mounts.

Both lenses have a “Zero-D” (Zero-Distortion) design of both lenses to minimal distortion even before shifting.

The 15mm T4.8 has a focus distance of 20cm, while the 20mm T4.1 has a focus distance of 25cm.

Name15mm T4.8 Zero-D Shift Cine20mm T4.1 Zero-D Shift Cine 
FormatFull Frame/ Vista VisionFull Frame/ Vista Vision
Focal Length15mm20mm
T-stop RangeT4.8-22T4.1-22
Angle of View110°94.4°
Shifted Angle of View130.4°117°
Image CircleØ65.2mmØ65.2mm
Lens Structure17 elements in 11 groups16 elements in 11 groups 
Aperture Blades14 blades14 blades
Min. Focusing Distance20cm/ 7.87in25cm/ 9.84in
Focus Modemanual manual 
Focus IndicatorDual ScaleDual Scale
Gear Mod0.8M0.8M
Shift Capability ±11mm (FF), ±9mm (VV)±11mm (FF), ±9mm (VV)
Filter Thread NAØ114mm
DimensionsØ119.2*93.4mmØ114*100mm
Weightaround 40.56oz / 1150garound 41.27oz/ 1170g
MountsPL (interchangeable to EF/RF/E/Z/L)PL (interchangeable to EF/RF/E/Z/L)