Laowa unveils two shift cine lenses

Laowa has added to its cine lens lineup with the Laowa 15mm T4.8 Zero-D Shift Cine and the Laowa 20mm T4.1 Zero-D Shift Cine, which both offer a ±11mm shift capability for full-frame sensors (±9mm for Vista Vision sensors).
The lenses are designed to enable filmmakers to correct perspectives and converging lines without tilting the camera body, and maintain straight, distortion-free scenes of architecture and interiors.
|Before Shift
|After Shift
The lenses’ image circle is 65.2 mm to accommodate the shift function, and it fits formats such as the RED V-Raptor 8K Vista Vision 17:9, Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65 and ARRI Alexa 65. Both lenses are designed with interchangeable mounts, including EF, RF, E, Z, and L mounts.
Both lenses have a “Zero-D” (Zero-Distortion) design of both lenses to minimal distortion even before shifting.
The 15mm T4.8 has a focus distance of 20cm, while the 20mm T4.1 has a focus distance of 25cm.
|Name
|15mm T4.8 Zero-D Shift Cine
|20mm T4.1 Zero-D Shift Cine
|Format
|Full Frame/ Vista Vision
|Full Frame/ Vista Vision
|Focal Length
|15mm
|20mm
|T-stop Range
|T4.8-22
|T4.1-22
|Angle of View
|110°
|94.4°
|Shifted Angle of View
|130.4°
|117°
|Image Circle
|Ø65.2mm
|Ø65.2mm
|Lens Structure
|17 elements in 11 groups
|16 elements in 11 groups
|Aperture Blades
|14 blades
|14 blades
|Min. Focusing Distance
|20cm/ 7.87in
|25cm/ 9.84in
|Focus Mode
|manual
|manual
|Focus Indicator
|Dual Scale
|Dual Scale
|Gear Mod
|0.8M
|0.8M
|Shift Capability
|±11mm (FF), ±9mm (VV)
|±11mm (FF), ±9mm (VV)
|Filter Thread
|NA
|Ø114mm
|Dimensions
|Ø119.2*93.4mm
|Ø114*100mm
|Weight
|around 40.56oz / 1150g
|around 41.27oz/ 1170g
|Mounts
|PL (interchangeable to EF/RF/E/Z/L)
|PL (interchangeable to EF/RF/E/Z/L)