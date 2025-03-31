Laowa unveils two shift cine lenses

Laowa has added to its cine lens lineup with the Laowa 15mm T4.8 Zero-D Shift Cine and the Laowa 20mm T4.1 Zero-D Shift Cine, which both offer a ±11mm shift capability for full-frame sensors (±9mm for Vista Vision sensors).

The lenses are designed to enable filmmakers to correct perspectives and converging lines without tilting the camera body, and maintain straight, distortion-free scenes of architecture and interiors.

Before Shift After Shift

The lenses’ image circle is 65.2 mm to accommodate the shift function, and it fits formats such as the RED V-Raptor 8K Vista Vision 17:9, Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65 and ARRI Alexa 65. Both lenses are designed with interchangeable mounts, including EF, RF, E, Z, and L mounts.

Both lenses have a “Zero-D” (Zero-Distortion) design of both lenses to minimal distortion even before shifting.

The 15mm T4.8 has a focus distance of 20cm, while the 20mm T4.1 has a focus distance of 25cm.