Leanne Tonkes appointed WIFT Australia chair

WIFT Australia has appointed Victorian producer Leanne Tonkes as its new chair of the board, while Queensland producer Bobbi-Lea Dionysius has been named deputy chair.

The announcement was made by Tonkes in Western Australia alongside fellow board member Maya Kavanagh at the CinefestOZ Film Festival, where WIFT is currently hosting its annual Writers Retreat in partnership with the festival and Minderoo Pictures.

Tonkes, CEO of production company Sense & Centsability, has credits that span feature films, television, web series and live events, including My Mistress, The Second, My Melbourne and This Is Desmondo Ray!. She is currently producing Prawn Curry Christmas, the 2025 West Coast Visions feature, and Written in the Stars, directed by Fawzia Mirza. She is also a founding board member and current chair of the Melbourne Women in Film Festival,

“As incoming chair of Women in Film & TV Australia, I envision a bold new chapter for the organisation, one driven by deep industry collaboration, national influence, and international strategic alliances that elevate the visibility, agency, and creative leadership of Australian women in screen,” she said.

“Together with my fellow board members, WIFT will cultivate initiatives that not only remove barriers to participation but actively build pathways to leadership, career advancement, and creative control,” she said.

Tonkes inherits the role from the late Liz Tomkins, who died in late May. Under Tomkins, WIFT Australia acheived full national representation for the first time in its history, spearheaded international partnerships, and launched initiatives such as the ElevateUs Mentorship Program, the Cannes Catalyst Program, and the introduction of the ReFrame Stamp to Australia.

“As we continue to honour the impact Liz left on the organisation, we are delighted to welcome Leanne as our new Chair,” said Dionysisu.

“With Leanne’s breadth of industry experience and my six-year legacy knowledge of WIFT on the QLD Committee and QLD Chair for the past two years, together we will ensure WIFT continues to grow its impact nationally and globally.”

Tonkes and Dionysius formally commenced their roles as on 31 July 2025 for a three-year term. Other members of the board include Jatika Maheshwary, Jacinta Legge-Wilkinson, Annisa Belonogoff, Amanda Browne, Manda Flett, Maya

Kavanagh, Dianna La Grassa, Sue Marriott, Yolanda Peart-Smith, Sarah Price, Nadine Torney, Dale Thain and Ursula Woods.

