Kriv Stenders’ Lee Kernaghan: Boy From The Bush, a concert documentary celebrating the life and music of the country singer, will arrive in cinemas July 28.

Produced by Chris Brown and Diana La Dean, who worked with Stenders on Slim & I, the film features live performances of some of Lee’s greatest hits and a brand-new song. It also details the local landscapes, people and stories that have inspired him throughout his 30-year career.

The film will be released theatrically in Australia by Maslow Entertainment and distributed by Universal Pictures Content Group.