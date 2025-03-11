Lee Naimo joins Grouse House as head of creative

Former Screen Australia head of online and games Lee Naimo has joined Aunty Donna’s comedy distribution network Grouse House as head of creative.

Naimo announced last month he had finished up at the national screen agency after nearly seven years, having started as an online investment manager in 2018 before becoming head of online in 2021, a portfolio that added games in 2023.

While there, he was responsible for assessing applications across development, production, special Initiatives, and enterprise, as well as fostering partnerships with YouTube, SBS/NITV, Snapchat, TikTok, and NZ on Air among others.

In his new role, the former Axis of Awesome member will oversee the development and production of comedy content while working closely with investors to bring local comedy productions and performers to the forefront. His duties will also include fostering new creative partnerships and expanding Grouse House’s content slate.

Naimo said he was excited to take Grouse House to the next level.

“Ever since I met Aunty Donna in a mobile phone shop in Edinburgh in 2011, I knew I wanted to work for them,” he said.

“I’m absolutely stoked to be joining Grouse House at such a pivotal time. Having spent years working with Australia’s best emerging comedic talent, I know firsthand the incredible creative potential we have in this country.”

Haven’t You Done Well Productions, Aunty Donna and Grouse House managing director Georgia Mappen said Naimo had “an incredible eye for spotting fresh talent”.

“He not only understands what makes great comedy but also how to support and grow the people behind it. With Lee’s vision and experience, we’re excited not just to grow the brand creatively, but also to explore new opportunities and investment partnerships to ensure its long-term success.”

Aunty Donna member and co-founder of Haven’t You Done Well Productions and Grouse House Broden Kelly also noted the significance of Naimo’s appointment.

“Together, Lee and Aunty Donna will rule Australian comedy with an iron fist,” he said.

“The world of alternative, quirky comedy is ours. Join us or suffer.”