‘Left Write Hook’, ‘Stuff the British Stole’ take home AIDC Awards

Shannon Owen’s Left Write Hook has packed a punch at Wednesday’s Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) Awards in Melbourne, with the Sweetshop and Green production named Best Feature Documentary.

Owen worked with boxing instructor and trauma survivor Donna Lyon on the film, which explores how the physicality of boxing combined with the emotional power of creative writing can create a space for seven survivors of childhood sexual abuse to release their memories, reclaim their bodies, and imagine new lives for themselves.

Left Write Hook had its world premiere at last year’s Melbourne International Film Festival before being released nationally in October.

In a statement, the jury said the film had stirred a “universally surprising and passionate response”.

“Director Shannon Owen, working with the inimitable Donna Lyon and her group of incredible participants, has made a powerful document of strength and resilience that will touch many beyond the original program’s pages and boxing ring,” they said.

Boxing was also at the centre of Best Documentary / Factual Single winner Tough Not Toxic from season 38 of ABC’s Compass. The episode focuses on Daryl Gardiner, who credits the sport with saving him from a life of crime and now teaches positive masculinity.

The second season of fellow ABC title Stuff the British Stole claimed Best Documentary/Factual Series.

Co-produced by Wooden Horse, WildBear Entertainment, and Cream Productions, the Australian-Canadian co-production follows creator, writer, director, and executive producer Marc Fennell as he ventures from Egyptian deserts to deep in the Amazon River and takes viewers from a shipwreck in the depths of the Aegean Sea to a robot laboratory high in a Tuscan mountain range.

It was one of two awards for Fennell, who claimed Best Audio Documentary for This is Not A Game.

As previously reported, Artemis Media co-founder and managing director Celia Tait received the second AIDC Southern Light Award for outstanding contribution to nonfiction screen, digital, and/or audio media.

Wednesday’s ceremony, hosted by Melissa Leong, concluded the four-day conference for the documentary and factual industry, with two more days of international marketplace meetings still to come (March 6-7).

More than 780 delegates attended the 2025 event, which featured a program of 60 sessions, events, and screenings.

Find the full list of winners below:

BEST FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

Left Write Hook

2024 | Sweetshop & Green | Director: Shannon Owen | Producers: Gal Greenspan, Alice Burgin, Rachel Forbes

BEST DOCUMENTARY / FACTUAL SERIES

Stuff The British Stole Series 2

2024 | Wildbear Entertainment, Wooden Horse, Cream | Creator/writer/director/executive producer: Marc Fennell | producer: Alan Erson | executive producers: Richard Finlayson, Kate Harrison Karman

BEST DOCUMENTARY / FACTUAL SINGLE

Tough Not Toxic

2024 | ABC Compass | Director: Matt Davis | Editor: Peter O’Donoghue | Executive Producer: Amanda Collinge

BEST SHORT-FORM DOCUMENTARY

MAHIKA KAI

2024 | GARUWA, Monster Children, Lake Wānaka | Director/producer: Kieran Mpetyane Satour (Gurundji/Malngin, Pertame Arrernte, Worimi & Baloch (Afghan)) | producers: Jamie Brewer, Gizelle Regan, and Ramona Telecican

BEST AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

This Is Not A Game

2024 | BBC Studios, Audible | Creator: Marc Fennell.

BEST INTERACTIVE / IMMERSIVE DOCUMENTARY

Las Awichas

2024 | UNF, Kings College London | Film Futurist/Creative Technologist: Violeta Ayala | Interaction Design: Daniel Fallshaw | 3D Artist: Brian Condori Marza

PITCH PRIZES

INDIGENOUS CREATORS PITCH PRIZE WINNERS

The Indigenous Creators Pitch cash prize pool was doubled by an anonymous donor on the day of the Awards, making $10,000 available, awarded to three project teams.

CRYSTAL LOVE – $5,000 prize

Pitch Team: Libby Collins, Genevieve Grieves

HUNTING TIDDA STYLE – $2,500 prize

Pitch Team: Kate ten Buuren, Kimberley Benjamin and Jodie Bell

ABOLISHED – $2,500 prize

Pitch Team: Daniel King and Jen Mellander

THE POST LOUNGE DOC PITCH WINNERS

Post-production house The Post Lounge also increased their promised prize pool of $30,000 in post-production investment, adding an extra $5,000 towards research and development support through their production arm Orange Entertainment Co. The Post Lounge Doc Pitch took place as part of AIDC 2025’s Cut to the Chase curated meetings program.

THE SANCTUARY – $15,000 towards character reel

GASLIT – $10,000 towards GFX for infographic package

PAID TO PLEASE – $5,000 towards perfecting audio interviews with reenactments, plus $5,000 towards research and development support

SHARK ISLAND FOUNDATION FEATURE DOCS PITCH WINNER

The philanthropic Shark Island Foundation Feature Docs Pitch awarded $80,000 in development grants to four projects. The Pitch took place as part of AIDC 2025’s Cut to the Chase curated meetings program.

GREATNESS KNOWN – $15,000

THE LAST NOMADS OF PINTUPI – $20,000

MARLIYA – $20,000

THE ACT OF DYING – $25,000

Project THE CLASS OF ASHLEY was also invited to apply for a Production Grant.

FACTORY PITCH PRIZE WINNERS

DOK LEIPZIG PRIZE

Winner: IN FOCUS

Directors: Barat Ali Batoor & Joseph Nizeti; Producer: Leeanne Torpey

Chaos & Co. Productions (Australia)

Two passes to participate in DOK Leipzig 2025 (Leipzig, Germany)

DOC EDGE PRIZE

Winner 1: THE MYTH OF MONSTERS

Director: Beatrice Leong; Producer: Panuksmi Hardjowirogo

M’GO FILMS (Singapore, Malaysia)

Two passes to participate in Doc Edge 2025 (Auckland, New Zealand)

Winner 2: ATOMIC PARADISE

Director: John Harvey; Producer: Sally Aitken; Executive Producer: Aline Jacques

SAM Content (Australia)

Two passes to participate in Doc Edge 2025 (Auckland, New Zealand)

SHEFFIELD DOCFEST PRIZE

Winner: TESTIMONY

Director: Maya Newell; Producers: Barbara Ibuai, Larissa Behrendt, Sophie Hyde, Lisa Sherrard, Alex Kelly

Closer Productions (Australia)

Two festival passes to participate in Sheffield DocFest 2025 (Sheffield, UK)

DMZ DOCS INDUSTRY PRIZE

Winner: THE MYTH OF MONSTERS

Director: Beatrice Leong; Producer: Panuksmi Hardjowirogo

M’GO FILMS (Singapore, Malaysia)