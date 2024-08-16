‘Left Write Hook’ (Trailer)

Directed by Shannon Owen, in collaboration with boxing instructor and trauma survivor Donna Lyon – who also serves as producer on the film along with Sweetshop and Green’s Gal Greenspan– Left Write Hook is a feature documentary that follows seven survivors of childhood sexual abuse who respond to a call-out to take part in an experimental recovery program.

Addressing both the physical and emotional impacts of trauma, the program begins as an eight-week workshop but becomes a multi-year journey that reveals complex histories and unforeseen possibilities.

The Sweetshop & Green production was backed by Screen Australia and financed with support from VicScreen, Mindaroo Pictures, The University of Melbourne, and the Melbourne International Film Festival Premiere Fund.

Left Write Hook will be released in cinemas on October 24 via Bonsai Films.