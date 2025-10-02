Legendary Pictures’ ‘Street Fighter’ rumbles into Sydney

Ken, Ryu, and Chun-Li are squaring up in Sydney for Kitao Sakura’s Street Fighter film, with the NSW Government officially confirming shooting is taking place on location across the city, as well as at Disney Studios.

Based on the hit Capcom video game Street Fighter, the Legendary Pictures film stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Jason Momoa, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoai, Cody Rhodes, Eric André, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Set in 1993, the film follows estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Koji) and Ken Masters (Centineo), who are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past.

Production was lured to the state via Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund with the expectation it would create 317 local jobs (24 cast and 293 crew) and generate an estimated $80 million in expenditure across the state. Filming will wrap towards the end of October.

Legendary Pictures executive vice president of physical production Herb Gains said NSW had multiple advantages as a shooting location.

“Street Fighter required a wide spectrum of location aesthetics, and following extensive global research and scouting, we found that New South Wales was best equipped to meet our production needs while offering remarkable versatility and scope,” he said.

Music and the Night-time Economy Minister John Graham said it was great to see another Hollywood production shooting in NSW, following Amazon MGM Studio’s Play Dirty, Disney+’s The Artful Dodger, and Netflix’s Apex.

“This will put 317 of our talented cast and crew to work and generate $80 million in expenditure for the state. It’s good for our screen industry, it’s good for our economy,” he said.

“The government is backing more global productions to shoot in NSW at the same time as creating more opportunities for more local stories to hit the screen.”

Street Fighter will be released in cinemas October 2026.