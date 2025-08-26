Leitz Cine adds 40mm T1.5 lens to HUGO series

Leitz Cine has introduced a 40mm T1.5 lens to the HUGO series of prime lenses, bringing the set to 14 lenses ranging from 18mm to 135mm.

The Leitz HUGO series is designed to bring character and softness to modern digital sensors without the compromises found in older lenses. The glass in most HUGO lenses comes from Leica’s M rangefinder lenses and have a gentle field curvature with a fall off toward the corners. While a 40mm does not exist in current Leica optics, it was created with support from Leica Camera’s designers to ensure on-brand performance.



“The 40mm is a classic focal length in cinematography,” said Leitz Cine managing director Rainer Hercher.

“As soon as we released the HUGOs it was the most requested focal length to add, and we are happy to fulfil this need in the market for more Leitz glass.”



The Leitz HUGO 40mm lens is scheduled to be delivered in Q4 of 2025 with preorders open now.