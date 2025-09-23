Leitz Cine introduces HEKTOR prime lenses

Leitz Cine enters the mirrorless lens market with the HEKTOR series, a set of prime lenses designed specifically for cameras using mirrorless mounts.

The lenses come in six focal lengths: 18, 25, 35, 50, 73 and 100mm, all T2.1, and interchangeable mount options include E, L, RF and Z.

According to Leitz, the look of HEKTOR has been curated by examining lenses from the past 100+ years of cinema and photography history. The series is inspired by classic M lenses from the 1930s and 1950s, as well as Petzval lenses, to combine characteristics like dynamic flare, field curvature and spherical aberration. The company argues that by utilising non-aspherical designs reminiscent of the 1980s and 90s, these characteristics will come into the lenses naturally. Modern touches include coatings that control veiling glare better than older lenses as well as reduced chromatic aberration.

The lenses are fully manual and feature an 80mm outer diameter. The 25-100mm lenses have a 77mm screw-in filter thread. Focus and iris ring locations match for quick lens changes with 120° and 49° rotations. A nine-blade iris maintains a round shape through all stops for consistency in the out-of-focus areas.



“We spent a lot of time exploring and testing to get the character of these lenses right, to make them something that would be appealing to modern cinematographers but timeless in their beauty,” said managing director Rainer Hercher.

“Too often lenses are designed to be as fast, clear and as inexpensive as possible without giving attention to the attributes that create a great, compelling image. In listening to our customers we heard them asking for something with soul, with emotion, something that could help elevate their work. The Leitz HEKTOR lenses are for them.”

The name HEKTOR is a reference to the original Leica Hektor lenses created in the 1930s by legendary lens designer Max Berek for Leica’s original screw mount 35mm cameras. Though not an adaptation of those lenses, the new HEKTOR series pays homage to the inspiration they provided with a silver anodized finish and the inclusion of a 73mm, an iconic lens in the original line.