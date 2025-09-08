Leon Ford, Celia Pacquola star in Matchbox Pictures/ABC comedy ‘Dog Park’

Leon Ford and Celia Pacquola lead new six-part ABC comedy series Dog Park, which has started shooting in Melbourne.

Produced by Matchbox Pictures, the series follows Roland (Ford) who, in the grip of mid-life crisis, meets eternal optimist Samantha and her mismatched, life-loving group of dog-parkers. s Roland begrudgingly keeps returning to the park, he comes to realise he actually really needs a community to belong to.

Ford created the series with Matchbox’s Amanda Higgs, who is an executive producer with Debbie Lee. Matthew Saville and Nina Buxton direct, with scripts by Ford, Penelope Chai, Nick Coyle and Chloe Wong. Ford is co-executive producer, Sarah Pratt associate producer, and Rebecca Anderson and Rachel Okine EP for the ABC.

HODs include DOP Aaron Farrugia, production designer Carrie Kennedy, costume designer Penny Dickinson, casting directors Alison Telford and Kate Leonard and editors Maria Papoutis and Michael Melis, while Amanda Wray is the project’s line producer.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining with the ABC to bring some much-needed joy to the world right now, through the transformative power of dogs and the love of their human companions,” said Higgs.

“We hope audiences will enjoy our series as much as we have delighted in making it.”

ABC head of scripted Rachel Okine added: “We can’t wait to share this incredibly funny and furry show with ABC audiences. This very talented team have infused their story with heart and humour, and we’re delighted to bring you a show you can watch with the whole family, including your pet!”

Dog Park is financed via the ABC and Screen Australia, in association with Vicscreen. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution is handling international sales.

The series will premiere on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2026.