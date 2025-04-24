‘Lesbian Space Princess’ on Annecy line-up

Emma Hough Hobbs and Leela Varghese’s Lesbian Space Princess is set to screen at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, continuing the film’s buzzy festival run.

The queer comedy is one of 11 films selected for the Contrechamp Feature Competition.

Earlier this year, Lesbian Space Princess was selected for the Berlinale, where it went on to win Best Feature Film at the Teddy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter labelled it a “hidden gem” of the festival.

Closer to home, the animation won the Feature Fiction Award at the Adelaide Film Festival last year and it will screen at Sydney Film Festival in June.

Produced by Tom Phillips, Lesbian Space Princess is the first full-length animated feature made in South Australia, a product of the South Australia Film Corporation and Adelaide Film Festival’s Film Lab: New Voices initiative.

Shabana Azeez voices the lead character, who is thrust out of her sheltered life and into a galactic quest to save her bounty hunter ex-girlfriend from the ‘Straight White Maliens’.

As previously announced, the Annecy line-up this year also includes Australian TV series Tales from Outer Suburbia, from Highly Spirited and Flying Bark Productions.

Annecy International Animation Film Festival runs June 9-15 in the French Alps.