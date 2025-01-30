‘Lesbian Space Princess’ Shabana Azeez prepares to take in Berlin and Texas after time in ‘The Pitt’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The year may be young but the career milestones are already stacking up for Shabana Azeez.

Earlier this month the South Australian actress made her US television debut in Max medical procedural The Pitt, a real-time drama capturing the life-saving efforts of staff within a Pittsburgh Trauma Centre, appearing alongside ER alum Noah Wyle in the ensemble cast.