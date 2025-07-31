‘Lesbian Space Princess’ (Trailer)

Following a decorated festival run, Umbrella will launch Emma Hough Hobbs and Leela Varghese’s debut feature Lesbian Space Princess into cinemas September 11.

Produced by Tom Philips of South Australia’s We Made a Thing Studios, the animated film centres on the introverted Princess Saira, who is forced into a wild mission across the galaxy to rescue her ex-girlfriend from a group of deluded incels – the Straight White Maliens.

The voice cast is lead by Shabana Azeez alongside Bernie Van Tiel, Gemma Chua-Tran, Richard Roxburgh, Kween Kong , Madeleine Sami and Aunty Donna.

Following its international bow at the Berlinale, Lesbian Space Princess won the Best Feature Film at the 39th Teddy Awards. Further festival play has included Annecy, Karlovy Vary, Frameline and SXSW London.

At home, the film premiered at Adelaide Film Festival last year, taking home the Feature Fiction Audience Award, and recently won the audience award for Australia narrative film at Sydney Film Festival. It is also on the lineup for both Melbourne and New Zealand International Film Festivals.

Lesbian Space Princess was developed through the South Australian Film Corporation Film Lab: New Voices Program, with additional funding from Adelaide Film Festival and Screen Australia.