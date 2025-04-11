‘Lesbian Space Princess’ (Trailer)

Emma Hough Hobbs and Leela Varghese’s animated feature Lesbian Space Princess follows an anxious space princess who is thrust out of her sheltered life and into a galactic quest to save her bounty hunter ex-girlfriend from the Straight White Maliens.

The film premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival last year, taking home the Feature Fiction Audience Award, and went on to screen at the Berlin International Film Festival, where it won Best Feature Film at the 39th Teddy Awards. It is next bound for the Sydney Film Festival, while distributor Umbrella Entertainment has dated it for cinemas September 11.

Lesbian Space Princess is a Made a Thing Studios Production, produced by Tom Phillips.

The film received the backing of Screen Australia and the South Australian Film Corporation in association with the Adelaide Film Festival’s investment fund. It is the second feature to come out of of SA low budget feature film development initiative, Film Lab: New Voices.

Blue Finch Films handles international sales.