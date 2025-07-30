‘Life in One Chord’ (Trailer)

Margaret Gordon’s documentary Life in One Chord puts the spotlight on indie music artist Shayne Carter, known for Straitjacket Fits and Dimmer, charting his odyssey from suburban Dunedin to international recognition as a punk pioneer.

Narrated by veteran broadcaster Carol Hirschfeld, the film features interviews and scenes from throughout Carter’s formative years—including early gigs, community archives courtesy of Flying Nun Records, and a candid self‑assessment of his legacy in rock history.

Rick Harvie produced Life in One Chord, which features original music by Jackson Harry, and was supported by the New Zealand Film Commission.

The film will have its world premiere at Dunedin’s Regent Theatre on August 16 as part of the New Zealand International Film Festival before being distributed in Australia and New Zealand via Madman Entertainment.









