Lightbridge launches Touchproof precision reflectors

CRLS Precision Reflectors manufacturer Lightbridge has launched its next generation range of lighting reflectors, Touchproof, boasting new protection that is designed to minimises the need for on-set cleaning and enhance durability.

Lightbridge claims a simple wipe-down with water—or a drop of dish soap—is all that is required to remove fingerprints and smudges from the new Touchproof line.

The reflectors are available in a variety of sizes, from 7×7 cm to 100×100 cm, and in diffusion strengths from DIFF0 to DIFF3. DIFF4’s Super White finish remains unchanged.

“We spent years developing the Touchproof technology that resists stains and oxidation, to allow filmmakers to focus on their craft without interruption”, said Lightbridge founder Jakob Ballinger.

“Touchproof cuts the risk of fingerprint stains if not cleaned right after the job. Cleaning these next generation reflectors is as easy as caring for textiles on set: store dry, then clean them back in the warehouse. “

Touchproof Reflectors are now available as spares to allow filmmakers to upgrade at their own pace.