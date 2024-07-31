‘Like My Brother’ (Trailer)

Danielle MacLean and Sal Balharrie’s Like My Brother follows four young women from the Tiwi Islands who dream of playing professional footy in the AFLW.

Arthurina Moreen, Freda Puruntatameri, Jessica Stassi, and Julianna Kerinaiua are filmed over six years as they face the social and physical challenges of joining the elite ranks.

Their shared aspiration becomes a reality for some, but those lucky enough to realise their dream are quickly confronted by the profound cultural shift of relocating to Melbourne to play for the Essendon Football Club.

Throughout their journey, the players are tested by the delicate balance between their love for footy and their obligations to family and their community back home.

Like My Brother is a Naked Emperor production, with assistance from VicScreen and Nude Run.

Balharrie wrote and produced the film, working with co-producers Tammy Abala, Tictac Moore, and Shane Tipuamantamerri, as well as executive producers Tony Wright, Petrina Dorrington, Matt Gudinski, Gino Munari, Susie Montague, and Paul Wiegard.

Like My Brother will have its world premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival on Saturday, August 10, before being released exclusively in theatres across Australia on Thursday, October 17 via Mushroom Studios.