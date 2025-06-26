Lila McGuire, Marton Csokas hit the court in Melbourne for ABC miniseries ‘Goolagong’

The on-court success and behind-the-scenes trials of tennis trailblazer Evonne Goolagong Cawley are the subject of a new three-part series that has commenced production for the ABC in Melbourne.

Produced by Werner Film Productions, part of BBC Studios, Goolagong will star Lila McGuire (The Twelve) as the Wiradjuri woman that grew up in the small NSW town of Barellan during the 50s and 60, before going to dominate women’s tennis in the 70s, winning 14 Grand Slam Titles (seven singles and seven doubles).

Marton Csokas plays Vic Edwards, the imperious coach who discovered her talent at a young age and whom she would later allege made unwanted advances toward her. The cast also includes Felix Mallard as Roger Cawley, the former junior British tennis player whom Goolagong married in 1975, and Luke Carroll as patriach Kenny Goolagong.

Goolagong Cawley, who retired in 1985 and has since set up the Evonne Goolagong Foundation to provide opportunities for Indigenous children, is an associate producer alongside Cawley. Written by Steven McGregor and Megan Simpson Huberman, Goolagong is produced by Joanna Werner and co-produced by Danielle MacLean, with Wayne Blair directing. Werner is also an executive producer alongside Stuart Menzies and the ABC’s Brett Sleigh and Rachel Okine. BBC Studios will handle global sales.

Filming is taking place on location across Melbourne and regional Victoria with tennis matches from 1970 through to 1980 being filmed on court Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club and Royal South Yarra Lawn Tennis Club, along with a purpose-built set of Wimbledon’s Centre Court, which is currently under construction.

The production is also filming on location in Kyneton, Seaford, Seymour, Sunshine, Tallarook, and Woodend. Post-production and visual effects work will also take place in Victoria.

Goolagong has received support from the Victorian Government through VicScreen’s Victorian Production Fund and Victorian Screen Rebate, with the expectation it will inject over $9 million into the Victorian economy and create an estimated 1300 jobs for Victorian screen workers, including 100 crew, 1200 cast and extras, and seven skills development opportunities for emerging First Peoples screen creatives and workers. The series also has major production investment from Screen Australia.

Werner said it was “incredibly rewarding” for Goolagong to move into production after nearly nine years in development.

“Having Evonne and Roger involved as associate producers has been invaluable, and we’re so proud to be telling such an important Australian story with their guidance,” she said.

“We’ve undertaken a nationwide casting process to assemble an exceptional ensemble, including exciting new talent and skilled tennis players. Lila McGuire brings something truly special to the role of Evonne — we’re excited for audiences to see her in this breakout role and to be moved by Evonne’s inspiring story. We’re deeply grateful to the ABC for championing this project and recognising its significance from the outset.”

MacLean described working on the series as one of the proudest moments of her career.

“Evonne’s success in the world of tennis broke barriers for our people and inspired a generation,” she said.

“Her story is one of perseverance, talent, and the inner strength that helped her succeed against the odds. As a First Nations filmmaker, I feel deeply honoured to help bring it to life”.

Goolagong will air on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2026.