Lilydale Films wraps production on trio of new features in the ‘Flunk’ universe

Toward the end of last year, writer/director Ric Forster and Lilydale Films producer Melanie Rowland set out to challenge themselves.

The minds behind the LGBTIQA+ online series Flunk wanted to create three new features set in the world of the young adult series – Preferences, 4 First Dates, and A Year Later – over two months.

They not only achieved their goal but are in pre-production and development for ten more feature-length projects they aim to release later this year.

Having previously worked as part of larger crews for the six seasons of Flunk and subsequent features Lost & Found You and Detention With Daisy, the pair opted for a two-hander approach this time around, with Forster serving as writer, director, cinematographer, and editor, and Rowland producing, managing production, and recording sound on set.

Kate Nayler and Mara Kremmidiotis in ‘A Year Later’.

The films, all of which feature new queer coming-of-age stories, were cast and written last November and shot over four weeks from late November/December on location within the Yarra Ranges and the City of Maroondah.

Forster said they were inspired by the US mumblecore movement, a subgenre of independent filmmaking characterised by naturalistic acting and dialogue.

“Prioritizing improvisation during scenes gives the actors incredible freedom to bring their characters to life,” he said.

“There’s an authenticity and specificity in the tiniest moments; the way characters interact, talk over each other, and make each other laugh – sometimes unintentionally. We drew from many of the actors’ real-life experiences and incorporated them into the scenes. It allowed a natural chemistry to build on screen that has seen huge success in the American ‘mumblecore’ film movement.”

Preferences features Georgia Condon and Grace Gemmell as Rhiannon and Odelia, lifelong family friends who navigate a week of unexpected change after one of them reveals she’s abandoning her lifelong passion for dance. As the week unfolds, their old friendship blossoms into something more, forcing them to confront their true preferences, both in life and in love. Keira O’Connor and Harriette St Ledger play supporting roles.

In 4 First Dates, Sarah Milde plays Zara, a young woman dreading her cousin’s wedding who enlists her best friend Jamie (Jordyn Grubisic) to help her find the perfect plus one. Each date, a hilarious and awkward disaster, pushes her further from finding “the one” until she begins to realize that the perfect partner might not be a stranger, but someone who’s been by her side all along. The cast includes Hilary Boyce, Inez Wertheim, Rachel Levin, Bridget Morrison, and Bree-Anna Cummins.

Hilary Boyce and Sarah Milde in ‘4 First Dates’.

A Year Later is a bittersweet romantic drama that follows the lives of Ella (Kate Nayler) and Reece (Mara Kremmidiotis) over 10 years on a journey from youthful affection to professional ambition, examining the sacrifices required to sustain love and friendship.

While aimed at a slightly older demographic, Forster and Rowland will be hoping the titles – all set to be released online in the second half of this year – can resonate in the same way as Flunk, which built a community of nearly 500,000 subscribers on YouTube. The series also screened on US LGBTQ streamer Here TV and Belgian TV network Proximus.

There is no denying the popularity of YouTube as a platform, with the video-sharing site overtaking more traditional forms of media as the preferred avenue of choice for up-and-coming creators.

Rowland said the fluid style of producing that had become a hallmark of YouTube was well suited to indie filmmaking.

“We believe this is the future of the industry, in the indie space,” she said.

“YouTube creators are used to juggling multiple roles – why not features too? At the end of the day, when audiences watch a project, they have no idea whether there’s 1 person or 20 stood behind a monitor on set. We put every dollar on screen.

“With the reality of monetisation on streaming platforms that are accessible to indie creators – you have to.”