Lin Yin takes the lead – and does her own stunts – in Dubai-shot ‘City of Life – Continuum’

Lin Yin. (Photo: Jonny Marlow)

Actress Lin Yin describes shooting the Ali F. Mostafa-directed City of Life – Continuum in Dubai as “one of the most unique experiences of my life.”

Yin is one of the leads of the film, which follows a trio of characters whose lives intersect over New Years Eve. She plays a Chinese saleswoman, Mei, who is pursuing a mystery, while Kayode Akinyemi stars a Nigerian security guard facing a crucial choice, and Nour El Nabawy a student confronting his dark past.

Mei finds herself in Dubai after givi...