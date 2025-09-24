Lin Yin takes the lead – and does her own stunts – in Dubai-shot ‘City of Life – Continuum’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Actress Lin Yin describes shooting the Ali F. Mostafa-directed City of Life – Continuum in Dubai as “one of the most unique experiences of my life.”

Yin is one of the leads of the film, which follows a trio of characters whose lives intersect over New Years Eve. She plays a Chinese saleswoman, Mei, who is pursuing a mystery, while Kayode Akinyemi stars a Nigerian security guard facing a crucial choice, and Nour El Nabawy a student confronting his dark past.

Mei finds herself in Dubai after givi...