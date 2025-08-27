Aquarius Films to close after 18 years

Aquarius Films, the production company behind series Mix Tape and The Unusual Suspects, is set to close its doors after 18 years, as co-founders Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford pursue creative opportunities individually.

Having founded the company in 2007, the pair cut their teeth on a handful of short films, including David Michôd’s Crossbow and Netherland Dwarf, before moving into film and television, building a catalogue of five feature films and eight television series totaling 50 hours of content.

Highlights include the Academy Award-nominated Lion, Sundance premieres Wish You Were Here and Berlin Syndrome and series Savage River, The Unlisted, The Other Guy, Love Me and The Unusual Suspects.

Throughout its history, Aquarius has remained wholly independent, producing projects for a range of streamers and distributors, including Netflix, Universal, Entertainment One, Memento, Cornerstone, LevelK, Hopscotch, Transmission, Hulu, Acorn, Binge, Foxtel, Stan, ABC, SBS, APC, Warner Bros. Australia, DCD Rights, and Boat Rocker.

Fielder and Staniford will continue to develop a small number of existing projects on their slate as a team.

The announcement of the winding up of the company follows the launch of drama Mix Tape at SXSW in Austin in March, where it won the Audience Award in the TV Spotlight category. The series screened on Foxtel and Binge in June and had its UK premiere in July on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, where it topped the streaming chart in its debut week.

Among the projects the pair will continue to collaborate on is the feature film Paradise, based on journalist Abdul Karim Hekmat’s The Monthly article ‘True Love in Nauru’. The rest of the slate is still being worked through.

Reflecting on the decision, Fielder said she was “beyond proud” of everything she and Staniford had achieved with Aquarius Films over the past 18 years.

“From humble beginnings producing short films from our kitchen tables, it has been a joy to build the business alongside such a brilliant friend and colleague,” she said.

“We have been fortunate to work with so many incredible creatives, staff, and partners along the way – I will be forever grateful for these collaborations. This is an exciting transition for Polly and me, and I’m thrilled for what this next chapter has in store for each of us.”

Staniford said while it was bittersweet to say goodbye to Aquarius Films, the pair were feeling a strong call to explore new directions.

“I want to thank the brilliant writers, directors, cast, crew, funding partners, and collaborators who’ve been part of this incredible journey,” she said.

“Aquarius would never have been what it was without all of you. And I’m so grateful to Angie for an incredible 18-year collaboration – this is a celebration of everything we’ve built – and a powerful new beginning.”