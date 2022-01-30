22 – 24 February 2022
Arena Television Ltd (in Administration) Liquidation Sale
Hickman Shearer and CA Global Partners are proud to offer a selection of high quality and well maintained Outside Broadcast and TV Production Equipment on behalf of the joint Administrators of Arena Television Limited (in Administration).
This is a rare and unique opportunity to purchase equipment from the closure of a major UK business in the Outside Broadcast space.
Over 3,000 auction lots including:
- Over 100 Sony and Grass Valley camera channels (if you want models, the key models are Sony HDC-2500 and Grass Valley LDX 86N 4K)
- Over 100 Canon and Fujinon Lenses
- Key models are: Canon UJ27x6.5B IESD-SB UHD Digisuper 27; Canon XJ95x8.6B IESD-SB HD Digisuper 95; Canon UJ90 x 9B UHD Digisuper 90 Lens; Fujinon UA80x9 4K UltraHD Camera lens; Canon XJ86 x 9.3B DigiSuper 86 II XS; Canon UJ86 x 9.3B UHD Digisuper 86 Lens
- 4 x High Quality Outside Broadcast Trucks and remote production facility,100kms of OB and power cable
- EVS production servers and Stage Racers
- Sound Desks and Vision Mixers
- Vinten grip
- Audio equipment from Riedel, Calrec, Black Magic, Genelec, Sennheiser, Wisycom, Sony and Apple
- IT and Comms by Netinsight and Cisco
- And more…
22 – 24February 2022
Location: Redhill Aerodrome, Surrey, England