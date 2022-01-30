Live and Online Auction

22 – 24 February 2022

Arena Television Ltd (in Administration) Liquidation Sale

Hickman Shearer and CA Global Partners are proud to offer a selection of high quality and well maintained Outside Broadcast and TV Production Equipment on behalf of the joint Administrators of Arena Television Limited (in Administration).



This is a rare and unique opportunity to purchase equipment from the closure of a major UK business in the Outside Broadcast space.

Over 3,000 auction lots including:

Over 100 Sony and Grass Valley camera channels (if you want models, the key models are Sony HDC-2500 and Grass Valley LDX 86N 4K)

Over 100 Canon and Fujinon Lenses Key models are: Canon UJ27x6.5B IESD-SB UHD Digisuper 27; Canon XJ95x8.6B IESD-SB HD Digisuper 95; Canon UJ90 x 9B UHD Digisuper 90 Lens; Fujinon UA80x9 4K UltraHD Camera lens; Canon XJ86 x 9.3B DigiSuper 86 II XS; Canon UJ86 x 9.3B UHD Digisuper 86 Lens

4 x High Quality Outside Broadcast Trucks and remote production facility,100kms of OB and power cable

EVS production servers and Stage Racers

Sound Desks and Vision Mixers

Vinten grip

Audio equipment from Riedel, Calrec, Black Magic, Genelec, Sennheiser, Wisycom, Sony and Apple

IT and Comms by Netinsight and Cisco

And more…

Company/ event details

Location: Redhill Aerodrome, Surrey, England