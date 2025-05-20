Liz Tomkins steps down as WIFT chair

Women in Film & Television (WIFT) Australia has bid farewell to chair Liz Tomkins while entering a new era of having board representation across every state and territory.

Tomkins has held the position for the past three years, during which the organisation has adopted a more international focus and grown transformative initiatives such as the ElevateUs mentorship program; established industry partnerships including with US-based social network and educational site Stage32, collaborated with SXSW Sydney and AACTA; and launched major national initiatives such as the Reframe Stamp program.

The outgoing chair said she was “immensely proud” of what WIFT Australia had achieved under her leadership.

“I remain a passionate champion of our mission and excited for the future of WIFT under the guidance of our bold and innovative new board,” said Liz.

Her departure comes as Dale Thain (ACT), Helena Brooks (NSW), Bobbi-Lea Dionysius (QLD) and Ursula Woods (Tasmania) are elected to the board, joining Manda Flett (SA), Maya Kavanagh (WA), Sarah Price (NT), and Sue Marriott (VIC), as well as special board advisers Amanda Browne and Dianna La Grassa. Annisa Belonogoff and Yolanda Peart-Smith were also elected to the board as co-representatives for Queensland and Tasmania, respectively, whilst Jatika Maheshwary has been appointed as WIFT’s new Treasurer and Jacinta Legge-Wilkinson as secretary.

In a statement, the WIFT Australia Board of Directors paid tribute to Tomkins for her “tireless work, generosity, and visionary leadership”.

“We are deeply grateful for her contributions and commitment, and we warmly welcome our new board members who will build upon her outstanding achievements,” the board said.



A national search is currently underway for a new chair.