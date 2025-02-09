'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'. Anya Taylor-Joy, Tom Burke and Chris Hemsworth (Image: Jasin Boland)

Local films estimated 2024 box office share well below average for the last decade at 3.6 per cent

Australian films accounted for about 3.6 per cent of last year’s local box office, well below the last decade’s annualised average of around 4.8 per cent.

It is another lacklustre result given around 70 local films were released in 2024. Just five passed the $1 million box office mark with the two biggest releases – both sequels – not performing as well as their predecessors (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Force of Nature: The Dry 2).

Almost two-thirds of Australian releases (46 fil...