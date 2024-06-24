Logie Awards: ‘Boy Swallows Universe’ receives 10 nominations

Netflix series Boy Swallows Universe has received 10 Logie Award nominations ahead of the awards show on August 18.

The seven-part series based on Trent Dalton’s debut novel was a ratings winner for Netflix. The nominations helped Netflix lead the streaming platforms’ nominations with 11 in total (the other was for Eddie’s Lil’ Homies, also shown on NITV). Netflix was followed by:

Prime Video with eight nominations (for The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Deadloch, and Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles)

Stan with eight nominations (for Population 11, C*A*U*G*H*T, Scrublands, Wolf Like Me, The Tourist)

Disney+ with three nominations (for The Clearing, Matildas: The World at Our Feet)

BINGE with three nominations (for Love Me, Strife)

Paramount+ with one nomination (for NCIS: Sydney)

Among free-to-air networks, the ABC dominated overall nominations with 51, followed by Seven Network (18 nominations), 9Network (15 nominations), Network 10 (eight nominations). SBS received five nominations, three of which were for drama-thriller Safe Home.

The Gold Logie nominees were entertainer and broadcaster Andy Lee, actor Asher Keddie, comedian Julia Morris, presenter Larry Emdur, presenter Robert Irwin, presenter Sonia Kruger, and broadcaster Tony Armstrong.

The public can vote in certain award categories from the shortlisted nominees at tvweeklogies.com.au.

The full list of nominees across all popular and best categories are:

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

• Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

• Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

• Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network

• Robert Irwin, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

• Sonia Kruger, Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia and Big Brother, Seven Network

• Tony Armstrong, ABC News Breakfast, ABC

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

• Alyla Browne, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

• Ava Caryofyllis, Bay of Fires, ABC

• Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

• Imi Mbedla, Bay of Fires, ABC

• Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

• Tristan Gorey, Home and Away, Seven Network

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Drama

• Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

• Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE

• Rob Collins, Total Control, ABC

• Rob Collins, RFDS, Seven Network

• Sam Reid, The Newsreader, ABC

• Simon Baker, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

• Aisha Dee, Safe Home, SBS

• Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC

• Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC

• Phoebe Tonkin, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

• Rachel Griffiths, Total Control, ABC

• Sigourney Weaver, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

• Ben Feldman, Population 11, Stan

• Bob Morley, In Limbo, ABC

• Lincoln Younes, CAUGH*T, Stan

• Matt Okine, Mother and Son, ABC

• Rob Sitch, Utopia, ABC

• Ryan Corr, In Limbo, ABC

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

• Celia Pacquola, Utopia, ABC

• Danielle Walker, Gold Diggers, ABC

• Denise Scott, Mother and Son, ABC

• Kate Box, Deadloch, Prime Video

• Kitty Flanagan, Utopia, ABC

• Madeleine Sami, Deadloch, Prime Video

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actor

• Bryan Brown, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

• Guy Pearce, The Clearing, Disney+

• Jay Ryan, Scrublands, Stan

• Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

• Stephen Curry, Bay of Fires, ABC

• Travis Fimmel, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actress

• Ariel Donoghue, Wolf Like Me, Stan

• Kerry Fox, Bay of Fires, ABC

• Leah Purcell, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

• Mabel Li, Safe Home, SBS

• Michelle Lim Davidson, The Newsreader, ABC

• Sophie Wilde, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best News or Public Affairs Presenter

• Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network

• David Speers, Insiders, ABC

• Liz Hayes, Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network

• Michael Usher, 7NEWS and 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network

• Peter Overton, 9News, 9Network

• Sarah Ferguson, 7.30, ABC

Best Drama Program

• Love Me, BINGE

• NCIS: Sydney, Paramount+

• RFDS, Seven Network

• The Newsreader, ABC

• The Tourist, Stan

• Total Control, ABC

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

• Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

• Erotic Stories , SBS

• Safe Home, SBS

• The Claremont Murders, Seven Network

• The Clearing, Disney+

• The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

Best Entertainment Program

• ABC New Year’s Eve, ABC

• Australian Idol, Seven Network

• Dancing With The Stars, Seven Network

• Take 5 With Zan Rowe, ABC

• The Voice Australia, Seven Network

• Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight, 9Network

Best Current Affairs Program

• 7.30, ABC

• 60 Minutes, 9Network

• A Current Affair, 9Network

• Australian Story, ABC

• Foreign Correspondent, ABC

• Four Corners, ABC

Best Scripted Comedy Program

• Deadloch, Prime Video

• In Limbo, ABC

• Mother and Son, ABC

• Population 11, Stan

• Strife, BINGE

• Utopia, ABC

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

• Gruen, ABC

• Hard Quiz, ABC

• Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

• Thank God You’re Here, Network 10

• The Weekly With Charlie Pickering, ABC

• The Yearly With Charlie Pickering, ABC

Best Competition Reality Program

• Alone Australia, SBS

• Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels, Network 10

• I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

• Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

• MasterChef Australia, Network 10

• The Block, 9Network

Best Structured Reality Program

• Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network

• Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL and Network 10

• Married at First Sight, 9Network

• Muster Dogs, ABC

• Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC

• SAS Australia, Seven Network

Best Lifestyle Program

• Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network

• Gardening Australia, ABC

• Love It Or List It Australia, FOXTEL

• Restoration Australia, ABC

• Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL

• Travel Guides, 9Network

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

• A Silver Lining: Silverchair, Australian Story, ABC

• Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes, 9Network

• Bishop of Broome, 7NEWS, Seven Network

• Israel-Hamas War, 7NEWS, Seven Network

• Old School – Louise Milligan, Four Corners, ABC

• The Forever War – John Lyons, Four Corners, ABC

Best Factual or Documentary Program

• Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, Prime Video

• John Farnham: Finding The Voice, Seven Network

• Matildas: The World at Our Feet, Disney+

• Nemesis, ABC

• Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial, Stan

• War On Waste, ABC

Best Sports Coverage

• 2023 AFL Finals Series, Seven Network

• 2023 NRL Grand Final, 9Network

• 2023 State of Origin, 9Network

• Australian Open, 9Network

• FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, Seven Network

• Fox League Las Vegas Week, FOXTEL and Kayo Sports

Best Children’s Program

• Beep and Mort, ABC

• Bluey, ABC

• Eddie’s Lil’ Homies, NITV and Netflix

• Gardening Australia Junior, ABC

• Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC

• Play School, ABC