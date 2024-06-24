ADVERTISEMENT

Logie Awards: ‘Boy Swallows Universe’ receives 10 nominations

Felix Cameron as Eli Bell in Netflix ANZ Original 'Boy Swallows Universe'. (Courtesy of Netflix © 2023)

Netflix series Boy Swallows Universe has received 10 Logie Award nominations ahead of the awards show on August 18.

The seven-part series based on Trent Dalton’s debut novel was a ratings winner for Netflix. The nominations helped Netflix lead the streaming platforms’ nominations with 11 in total (the other was for Eddie’s Lil’ Homies, also shown on NITV). Netflix was followed by:

  • Prime Video with eight nominations (for The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Deadloch, and Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles)
  • Stan with eight nominations (for Population 11, C*A*U*G*H*T, Scrublands, Wolf Like Me, The Tourist)
  • Disney+ with three nominations (for The Clearing, Matildas: The World at Our Feet)
  • BINGE with three nominations (for Love Me, Strife)
  • Paramount+ with one nomination (for NCIS: Sydney)

Among free-to-air networks, the ABC dominated overall nominations with 51, followed by Seven Network (18 nominations), 9Network (15 nominations), Network 10 (eight nominations). SBS received five nominations, three of which were for drama-thriller Safe Home.

The Gold Logie nominees were entertainer and broadcaster Andy Lee, actor Asher Keddie, comedian Julia Morris, presenter Larry Emdur, presenter Robert Irwin, presenter Sonia Kruger, and broadcaster Tony Armstrong.

The public can vote in certain award categories from the shortlisted nominees at tvweeklogies.com.au.

The full list of nominees across all popular and best categories are:

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
• Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
• Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
• Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network
• Robert Irwin, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
• Sonia Kruger, Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia and Big Brother, Seven Network
• Tony Armstrong, ABC News Breakfast, ABC

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
• Alyla Browne, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
• Ava Caryofyllis, Bay of Fires, ABC
• Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
• Imi Mbedla, Bay of Fires, ABC
• Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
• Tristan Gorey, Home and Away, Seven Network

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Drama
• Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
• Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE
• Rob Collins, Total Control, ABC
• Rob Collins, RFDS, Seven Network
• Sam Reid, The Newsreader, ABC
• Simon Baker, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Drama
• Aisha Dee, Safe Home, SBS
• Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC
• Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC
• Phoebe Tonkin, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
• Rachel Griffiths, Total Control, ABC
• Sigourney Weaver, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy
• Ben Feldman, Population 11, Stan
• Bob Morley, In Limbo, ABC
• Lincoln Younes, CAUGH*T, Stan
• Matt Okine, Mother and Son, ABC
• Rob Sitch, Utopia, ABC
• Ryan Corr, In Limbo, ABC

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy
• Celia Pacquola, Utopia, ABC
• Danielle Walker, Gold Diggers, ABC
• Denise Scott, Mother and Son, ABC
• Kate Box, Deadloch, Prime Video
• Kitty Flanagan, Utopia, ABC
• Madeleine Sami, Deadloch, Prime Video

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actor
• Bryan Brown, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
• Guy Pearce, The Clearing, Disney+
• Jay Ryan, Scrublands, Stan
• Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
• Stephen Curry, Bay of Fires, ABC
• Travis Fimmel, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actress
• Ariel Donoghue, Wolf Like Me, Stan
• Kerry Fox, Bay of Fires, ABC
• Leah Purcell, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
• Mabel Li, Safe Home, SBS
• Michelle Lim Davidson, The Newsreader, ABC
• Sophie Wilde, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best News or Public Affairs Presenter
• Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network
• David Speers, Insiders, ABC
• Liz Hayes, Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network
• Michael Usher, 7NEWS and 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network
• Peter Overton, 9News, 9Network
• Sarah Ferguson, 7.30, ABC

Best Drama Program
Love Me, BINGE
NCIS: Sydney, Paramount+
RFDS, Seven Network
The Newsreader, ABC
The Tourist, Stan
Total Control, ABC

Best Miniseries or Telemovie
Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
• Erotic Stories , SBS
Safe Home, SBS
The Claremont Murders, Seven Network
The Clearing, Disney+
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

Best Entertainment Program
ABC New Year’s Eve, ABC
Australian Idol, Seven Network
Dancing With The Stars, Seven Network
Take 5 With Zan Rowe, ABC
The Voice Australia, Seven Network
Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight, 9Network

Best Current Affairs Program
7.30, ABC
60 Minutes, 9Network
• A Current Affair, 9Network
Australian Story, ABC
Foreign Correspondent, ABC
Four Corners, ABC

Best Scripted Comedy Program
Deadloch, Prime Video
In Limbo, ABC
Mother and Son, ABC
Population 11, Stan
Strife, BINGE
Utopia, ABC

Best Comedy Entertainment Program
Gruen, ABC
Hard Quiz, ABC
Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
Thank God You’re Here, Network 10
The Weekly With Charlie Pickering, ABC
The Yearly With Charlie Pickering, ABC

Best Competition Reality Program
Alone Australia, SBS
Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels, Network 10
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
MasterChef Australia, Network 10
The Block, 9Network

Best Structured Reality Program
Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network
Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL and Network 10
Married at First Sight, 9Network
Muster Dogs, ABC
Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC
SAS Australia, Seven Network

Best Lifestyle Program
Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network
Gardening Australia, ABC
Love It Or List It Australia, FOXTEL
Restoration Australia, ABC
Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL
Travel Guides, 9Network

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
• A Silver Lining: Silverchair, Australian Story, ABC
• Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes, 9Network
• Bishop of Broome, 7NEWS, Seven Network
• Israel-Hamas War, 7NEWS, Seven Network
• Old School – Louise Milligan, Four Corners, ABC
• The Forever War – John Lyons, Four Corners, ABC

Best Factual or Documentary Program
Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, Prime Video
John Farnham: Finding The Voice, Seven Network
Matildas: The World at Our Feet, Disney+
Nemesis, ABC
Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial, Stan
War On Waste, ABC

Best Sports Coverage
• 2023 AFL Finals Series, Seven Network
• 2023 NRL Grand Final, 9Network
• 2023 State of Origin, 9Network
• Australian Open, 9Network
• FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, Seven Network
• Fox League Las Vegas Week, FOXTEL and Kayo Sports

Best Children’s Program
Beep and Mort, ABC
Bluey, ABC
Eddie’s Lil’ Homies, NITV and Netflix
Gardening Australia Junior, ABC
Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC
Play School, ABC