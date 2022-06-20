After a two-year hiatus, the TV WEEK Logie Awards returned yesterday evening, with Hamish Blake taking out the night’s major prize, the Gold Logie, for his work hosting Lego Masters Australia.

In his speech, Blake gave thanks to the audience for watching Australian TV throughout the pandemic.

“It has been a really weird couple of years for the TV industry; really tough,” he said.

“I know I speak on behalf of everybody here when I say, we’re so grateful we get to do what we do… we know we’re super lucky to have got to keep working and to do what we love. And we really couldn’t do it without the people who are watching at home.”

Blake also won the inaugural Bert Newton Award for most popular presenter, while the Graham Kennedy Award for most popular new talent went to the ABC’s Tony Armstrong of News Breakfast.

Entered into the Hall of Fame was Seven sports commentator Bruce McAvaney.

The Logie Awards are divided into two sets of awards, the most popular awards, voted on by the public, and the outstanding awards, which are voted for by a jury of industry professionals.

Winning Most Popular Drama was Seven’s Home and Away, while Most Outstanding Drama went to the ABC’s The Newsreader and Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie to ABC’s Fires.

Winning Most Popular Actor was Guy Pearce for Jack Irish and Most Popular Actress Kitty Flanagan for Fisk.

Most Outstanding Actor went to Richard Roxburgh for Fires, while Anna Torv won Most Outstanding Actress for The Newsreader. The supporting actor award went to Colin Friels for Wakefield, and supporting actress to Heather Mitchell for Love Me.

The full list of winners:

Most Popular Awards

TV Week Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Actor

Guy Pearce, Jack Irish, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Actress

Kitty Flanagan, Fisk, ABC

Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent

Tony Armstrong, News Breakfast, ABC

Most Popular Drama Program

Home and Away, Seven Network

Most Popular Entertainment Program

Gogglebox Australia, Foxtel

Most Popular Panel or Current Affairs Program

The Project, Network 10

Most Popular Comedy Program

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Most Popular Reality Program

MasterChef Australia, Network 10

Most Popular Lifestyle Program

Travel Guides, 9Network

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Australian Actor Or Actress In An International Program

Jacki Weaver, Yellowstone, Stan

Hall of Fame: Bruce McAvaney

Most Outstanding Awards

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Drama Series

The Newsreader, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie

Fires, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actor

Richard Roxburgh, Fires, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actress

Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actor

Colin Friels, Wakefield, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actress

Heather Mitchell, Love Me, Binge and Foxtel

Most Outstanding Entertainment or Comedy Program

Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Most Outstanding Reality Program

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10

Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

The Project – Brittany Higgins Interview, Network 10

Most Outstanding Sports Coverage

Olympic and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020, Seven Network

Most Outstanding Children’s Program

Bluey, ABC

Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program

Incarceration Nation, NITV