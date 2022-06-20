After a two-year hiatus, the TV WEEK Logie Awards returned yesterday evening, with Hamish Blake taking out the night’s major prize, the Gold Logie, for his work hosting Lego Masters Australia.
In his speech, Blake gave thanks to the audience for watching Australian TV throughout the pandemic.
“It has been a really weird couple of years for the TV industry; really tough,” he said.
“I know I speak on behalf of everybody here when I say, we’re so grateful we get to do what we do… we know we’re super lucky to have got to keep working and to do what we love. And we really couldn’t do it without the people who are watching at home.”
Blake also won the inaugural Bert Newton Award for most popular presenter, while the Graham Kennedy Award for most popular new talent went to the ABC’s Tony Armstrong of News Breakfast.
Entered into the Hall of Fame was Seven sports commentator Bruce McAvaney.
The Logie Awards are divided into two sets of awards, the most popular awards, voted on by the public, and the outstanding awards, which are voted for by a jury of industry professionals.
Winning Most Popular Drama was Seven’s Home and Away, while Most Outstanding Drama went to the ABC’s The Newsreader and Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie to ABC’s Fires.
Winning Most Popular Actor was Guy Pearce for Jack Irish and Most Popular Actress Kitty Flanagan for Fisk.
Most Outstanding Actor went to Richard Roxburgh for Fires, while Anna Torv won Most Outstanding Actress for The Newsreader. The supporting actor award went to Colin Friels for Wakefield, and supporting actress to Heather Mitchell for Love Me.
The full list of winners:
Most Popular Awards
TV Week Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Actor
Guy Pearce, Jack Irish, ABC
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Actress
Kitty Flanagan, Fisk, ABC
Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent
Tony Armstrong, News Breakfast, ABC
Most Popular Drama Program
Home and Away, Seven Network
Most Popular Entertainment Program
Gogglebox Australia, Foxtel
Most Popular Panel or Current Affairs Program
The Project, Network 10
Most Popular Comedy Program
Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
Most Popular Reality Program
MasterChef Australia, Network 10
Most Popular Lifestyle Program
Travel Guides, 9Network
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Australian Actor Or Actress In An International Program
Jacki Weaver, Yellowstone, Stan
Hall of Fame: Bruce McAvaney
Most Outstanding Awards
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Drama Series
The Newsreader, ABC
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie
Fires, ABC
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actor
Richard Roxburgh, Fires, ABC
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actress
Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actor
Colin Friels, Wakefield, ABC
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actress
Heather Mitchell, Love Me, Binge and Foxtel
Most Outstanding Entertainment or Comedy Program
Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Most Outstanding Reality Program
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10
Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
The Project – Brittany Higgins Interview, Network 10
Most Outstanding Sports Coverage
Olympic and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020, Seven Network
Most Outstanding Children’s Program
Bluey, ABC
Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program
Incarceration Nation, NITV