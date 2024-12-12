Lotterywest set to inject record $10.7m into WA screen industry

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lotterywest, the Western Australian government’s lottery arm, has awarded a record $10.7 million grant to Screenwest to bolster the state’s screen industry.

“This $10.7 million grant will allow us to support an additional four to five screen projects across the year, develop stories from new and diverse voices, and invest in talent for the future.” Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall said.

Lotterywest has provided Screenwest with more than $160 million in total grants over the past three decades with the lat...