Jack Thompson in 'Runt', which received support from Screenwest's Scripted Production and WA Regional Screen Fund.
Lotterywest set to inject record $10.7m into WA screen industry

Lotterywest, the Western Australian government’s lottery arm, has awarded a record $10.7 million grant to Screenwest to bolster the state’s screen industry.

“This $10.7 million grant will allow us to support an additional four to five screen projects across the year, develop stories from new and diverse voices, and invest in talent for the future.” Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall said.

Lotterywest has provided Screenwest with more than $160 million in total grants over the past three decades with the lat...