‘Love is in the Air’ (Trailer)

Adrian Powers’ Love is in the Air stars Delta Goodrem as Dana Randall, a seaplane pilot flying in the tropics who finds herself falling for the man sent to sink her business (Joshua Sasse).

The cast also includes comedian Steph Tisdell and veteran actor Roy Billing.

Written by Powers, alongside Caera Bradshaw and Katharine E. McPhee, Love is in the Air was produced by Steve Jaggi, Kelly Son Hing, and Kylie Pascoe. Lee Matthews, Janine Pearce, Michael Gray, and Jip Panosot served as executive producers.

Screen Queensland supported the Airlie Beach-based production via the Screen Finance program, Regional Incentive, and Post, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) Incentive.

Love Is In The Air will premiere on Netflix September 28.