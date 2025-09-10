‘Love It or List It Australia’ (Season 6 Trailer)

Foxtel’s lifestyle series Love It or List It Australia returns for season six with ten new families and ten new dilemmas, ranging from a beach shack on the Gold Coast, to a multi-level pad in a Sydney glamour suburb.

The series follows agent Andrew Winter and designer Neale Whitaker as they make their pitch to Aussie homeowners stuck in a real estate deadlock to renovate or relocate.

With the competition between the expert hosts heating up, this season will also reveal the biggest jump in post-renovation value that Love It Or List It has ever seen.

The series is produced by Beyond Productions exclusively for Foxtel. Executive producers for Beyond are Karen Warner and Geoff Fitzpatrick and for the Foxtel Group Howard Myers-Rifai and Wendy Moore. International Sales and Distribution is handled by Banijay Rights Limited.

Season six of Love It Or List It Australia premieres 8:30pm AEST October 1 on Foxtel’s LifeStyle channel and Binge with new episodes airing weekly.